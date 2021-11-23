Some GPUs still selling for twice retail price on average in Europe

It’s no secret. Between gamers wanting the freshest graphics and the demand from crypto miners, GPUs are really hard to get lately, which also makes them incredibly expensive. Last month we saw them selling for their highest prices since April in Germany and Austria, and it looks like the trend is going to continue.

According to reports by 3DCenter and Hardware Unboxed (via Videocardz) Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards like the RTX 3080, are still hugely expensive in those European markets. Cards are selling for 95% more than their recommended retail pricing, and many are over twice as expensive as they should be. This puts an RTX 3080 which should be selling for an MSRP of 719 EUR at an average cost of 1500 EUR, which is about 1260 GBP or close to $1700 USD.

Other stats suggest cards like AMD Radeon RX 6000 have dropped slightly in value. This is largely thanks to a boost of regular RX6800s hitting the market and lowering the average price as opposed to the more powerful and expensive 6800 XTs. The average is still sitting at close to 200% of their regular retail cost, and this is a year after their original release. The situation is looking pretty grim.

Thankfully, we’re not back up to the ridiculous heights of May, where Nvidia Geforce 30 Series cards were pulling over 300% their proper pricing. Cards are continuing to get more expensive basically everywhere, but you might still find some good deals in our Black Friday listings. Right now it’s even worth looking at prebuilt PCs, and it’s far better than paying scalpers prices.

If you want to learn more about the current chip shortages, like what it is and why it’s still happening, check out our neat explainer. If you just want help trying to get GPU in this silicon wasteland, we have some tips for you there too.