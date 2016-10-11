Overwatch fans are already turning the leaked Sombra into fan art

The hunt for Sombra, Overwatch's new hero, is a riddle that has been driving Overwatch fans mad with anticipation. She was assumed to be revealed later this year, but over the weekend a Russian Overwatch group leaked an image of her that looks like it was captured from an internal Blizzard document, potentially spoiling her big reveal. Even though the leak hasn't yet been confirmed authentic, that's not stopping artists from using the two days since to adapt Sombra's supposed likeness into fan art.

Overwatch is well-known for its fervent fan art community , and we love it so much we went so far as to commission our own Canadian plant lady . Still, the speed at which fans seem to be turning out new Sombra art is surprising. Not that I'm complaining, though. While I am a bit sad that the cloak and skull mask of her early interpretations don't seem to be part of her new outfit, I think the leaked image of Sombra looks great. She has a menacing comic-book villain vibe that contrasts really well with her pastel violet colours. Also, that haircut is badass. With such good inspiration, let's see what spins artists are putting on this supposed reveal.