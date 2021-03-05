Sneki Snek gaming chair pillow supports your head and the environment

Finally, after much pushing from adoring fans, Razer's lovable

"optimized for cuddles" snake mascot Sneki Snek has been embodied, first in plushie form and now as a head pillow that "fits most gaming chairs".

It all started as a simple doodle from one of Razers designers to their newborn child and has now snowballed, gathering an incredible following in the process. People have even been getting tattoos of the loveable creature, as featured on the give us Sneki Snek Facebook page.

Together with Conservation International, Razer has used the rampant demand for Sneki products as an opportunity to aid in conservation efforts; each purchase equates to 10 trees saved. As Min-Liang Tan, the company's CEO, puts it: "when we have more, we should do more."

Razer has already saved 151,500 trees (at the time of writing), meaning the Sneki Snek campaign is up to 15 percent of the company's 1 million trees goal. And there are only 98,500 trees (that's 9,850 Sneks) to go before another surprise Sneki evolution is unveiled. At each milestone—at 250k, 500k, 750k, and 1mil trees—another piece of Sneki merchandise will be released into the wild.

To promote the conservation efforts, which will aid in "securing the protection of trees from dozens of forests around the world", Min-Liang Tan has thrown out a call to action on his Twitter.

A great effort on the part of Razer to do it's part through something that already had a big following before it officially came into being. We'll just have to wait and see what the company has in store for us when the next milestone is reached.

I believe Sneki slippers are top of the list for a lot of fans.