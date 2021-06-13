Slime Rancher 2 will be bouncing onto PC in 2022

Slime Rancher 2, the sequel to Monomi Park's adorable slime collecting game, will be releasing onto PC in 2022. From the look of the trailer, the new game will take place on an entirely different planet.

The bulk of the trailer is dedicated to showing off Monomi Park's new colourful world, and with this new world comes new slimes. There are slimes with bunny ears, nocturnal bat slimes, and angler fish slimes—lots of cuteness innovation right there.

Players will still have the ability to suck up these adorable squishy creatures into their packs and then project them into holding pens. The game's main antagonists, a gloopy mess named The Tarr, will be making an unruly return as the game's main threat.

Slime Rancher 2 looks just as delightful as the first one and will be out on PC in 2022. Let's hope we don't have to wait too long for a concrete release date.