Slayer Shock Halloween update adds new mission types and story events

Fraser Brown's major problem with Slayer Shock—a Buffy-style game about hunting vampires—was that it was "slight and repetitive", so this new Halloween update will hopefully ameliorate that. It adds "new mission types, 100% more story events, a major overhaul of the difficulty curve" and more, so you won't be short of things to slay...while sitting indoors with the lights off, this Halloween, hoping the trick-or-treaters don't notice you're home.
Minor Key's SpooOOooOOoky update is available from Steam, from Humble and from itch.io, where coincidentally (not coincidentally) the game is currently on sale for 30% off. Here are the full patch notes.
ADDITIONS/CHANGES:
- Added new plot points, Big Bad gimmicks, and NPC dialogue, written by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson).
- Added Trick or Treat mission type.
- Added Ritual mission type.
- Added shotgun weapon and ammo types.
- Added Harrow miniboss.
- Added Sharpshooter bracelet.
- Added Halloween gloom twist (increased minion presence).
- Added pumpkin vine traps.
- Added new level modules for Logan's Woods, Greyside, and The Howl.
- Logan's Woods levels no longer always terminate inside a cave.
- Adjusted challenge scalar coefficients to produce a more ideal difficulty curve.
- In Hard and Expert modes, local threat level is no longer reduced by succeeding a mission.
- Big Bads can now teleport during combat.
- Big Bads now use more accurate projectile aiming method.
- Katana animation speed is slightly reduced.
- Katana damage output is slightly reduced.
- Silver katana stun time is slightly reduced.
- Fanged katana debuff effect is slightly reduced.
- Added foreground hand motion when leaning.
- Added grass cards to Greyside and Lancaster State levels.
- Added experimental support for mouse buttons 4 and 5 (also called X1 and X2).
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed an animation bug due to float/double precision errors.
- Fixed a rare crash caused by endless portal recursion.