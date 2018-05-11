Slay the Spire update includes a pile of new potions

Excellent card crawler Slay the Spire released a new update today, adding a profuse pile of potions to the game’s mixture of deck building and dungeon crawling. The new update is actually a rework of the whole potions system, previously functional but a bit lackluster. Potions are now divided into Common, Uncommon, and Rare categories, and some of the new potions look quite powerful on the face of it—like a fairy in a jar that prevents death, or a little bit of Snecko oil to draw some cards and gain the sometimes-valuable Confuse effect.

Perhaps my favorite new potion is the Gambler’s Brew, which allows you to discard any number of cards, then draw that many. Others will probably be of interest to Slay the Spire’s nascent speedrunning community, like the Smoke Bomb, which allows you to skip combats, or the Steroid Potion, which will provide some serious punch to those Ironclad decks. For the curious, a redditor has taken a dive into the code to uncover the effects of all the new potions .

Slay the Spire is currently in Early Access with two character archetypes and a third on the way . If this tempts you to check out the game, might I suggest our guide ? I might. I might do that.