Slasher-flick survival game Last Year: The Nightmare is now available on Discord

Last Year: The Nightmare, the asymmetrical multiplayer survival game that pits a group of teens against an unstoppable slasher-movie psycho-killer, is now available for $30 (or your regional equivalent) on the Discord Store.

In true slasher-flick fashion, five players step into the roles of (very stereotypical) students who have found themselves, for reasons unknown, locked inside a creepy high school at night with a Jason Vorhees/Michael Myers/Freddie Kruger type, controlled by a sixth player, who's determined to have a little fun before the sun comes up.

The killers are powerful and have the semi-supernatural ability to spawn in and out of the game world, enabling them to invisibly hunt down victims and then hit with with an unpleasant surprise; the kids are squishy but resourceful, with the ability to craft weapons like tasers and Molotov cocktails. They can't put the killer down for good, but they don't have to—the ultimate goal is to power up a lift and escape through the roof of the gym.

It sounds quite a bit like Dead by Daylight, or the ill-fated Friday the 13th, but it may surpass both: James played a pre-release version in September and said it might be the closest any game has come to recreating "the sensation of being chased by a seemingly omnipotent horror movie villain." Hey, if that's your thing, it's probably worth a look.