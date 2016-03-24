Slain! releases this week, so here's a launch trailer

Slain, the tough as nails action platformer that looks like a Celtic Frost record in motion, is releasing on March 24. To celebrate, Wolf Brew Games has released the above launch trailer, which does a pretty good job of summarising what the game is about: killing ugly supernatural phenomena, jumping between jagged hellscape precipices, and dying regularly in a burst of unrealistically abundant red chunks.

It arrives a little late, due to some last minute adjustments to the game's difficulty. While the game is designed to be hard, Wolf Brew Games admitted earlier this year that they'd made it too hard, and that they needed an extra few months to pare it back a bit. Seems reasonable.

Anyway, here's some Celtic Frost. You'll thank me!