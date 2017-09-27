Skyrim Together co-op mod closes in on launch

Update: This story previously contained in-game footage of Skyrim Together being played by its creators. Derogatory language featured in a chat window that was unfortunately overlooked prior to publication. As such we've pulled the embeds and edited the copy.

In light of missing the specifics of the text chat before publication, we've opted to leave the edited story up but include this information so as to help inform your choices.

Original story:

A frequent, and mostly unfair, question levied at ZeniMax's The Elder Scrolls Online is: Is this like multiplayer Skyrim? It's not, but the Skyrim Together mod is.

After years of hobbyist development, the mod which lets "2+ players" band together in Tamriel plans to release its first stable version before the end of the year.

The mod's creators originally hoped to launch this month, however reckon October is more likely at this stage. As a part-time voluntary project, finding time outwith real life poses its biggest challenges, and team member Ananace reckons next month isn't guaranteed. "We should be able to get it out this year at least," Ananace however tells me.

Post-launch, the mod's team also plans to create an API that'll allow players to implement and craft their own mods within Skyrim Together.

Though without a hard release date, Skyrim Together is due before the end of 2017. This live to-do list shows how far it's come, and what's en route pre and post launch.