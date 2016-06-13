Skyrim Special Edition coming to PC on October 28 (updated)

Skyrim Special Edition is coming to PC and current generation consoles in October, Bethesda announced at their E3 2016 press conference Sunday evening. The Special Edition will include all of the official add-ons, plus remastered art and effects, volumetric lighting, dynamic depth of field, new water shaders, and many other graphical improvements that, frankly, Skyrim modders gave PC gamers years ago. Skip to 3:15 in the video above to take a look.

Speaking of mods, they'll be available on consoles for the first time. Skyrim Special Edition will release for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 28, though there is no word on pricing yet.

Update: In Bethesda's post-show, Todd Howard said that if somebody owns "all the Skyrim stuff on already on PC" that they will be eligible for a free copy of the Skyrim Special Edition. By "all the Skyrim stuff" we assume he means the official DLC: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. We'll update this piece again when we get more clarification.