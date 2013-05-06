Skyrim gets giant colossi-like creatures thanks to the amazing Here There Be Monsters mod

It's been a good week for Skyrim mods. Chris Livingston already told the tale of Enhanced Mighty Dragons , which does the unthinkable and turns Skyrim's leathery nuisances into the fearsome sky-beasts they were always meant to be. Now there is a mod that does the same thing for mudcrabs. And fish. And, er, giants. To borrow a phrase (and then slightly ruin it by adding a word), Here There Be Monsters . Giant, mildly terrifying, Shadow of the Colossus-esque monsters. You're gonna need a bigger axe.

In creator Aaranim's own words, the mod "adds nine massive boss monsters that prowl the Ghost sea. They are based off of various world myths regarding sea monsters. There are also three ship captains that can be hired, three survivors in the docks, and an expert monster hunter for hire. Talking to the survivors will lead you on a quest that will pit you up against each of these monsters." So it's basically Norse Jaws, which is basically all I've ever wanted from anything.

Said monsters include Karkinos, the Great Crab of Learna; Ymir, Father of Frost Giants; and Tiamiat, everybody's favourite Babylonian Chaos Monster. Any resemblance to existing Skyrim creatures is purely coincidental. Also: not. Here's another image, for scale.

Here There Be Monsters can be downloaded here . Do it, for heaven's sake.

Cheers, RPS .