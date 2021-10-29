Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes new quests based on Morrowind and Oblivion

November marks 10 years since Skyrim was released, and to celebrate the occasion Bethesda is offering you yet another chance to spend money on yet another version of Skyrim. Sort of.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition (trailer above, price currently unknown) will release on November 11 and contains Skyrim Special Edition bundled with every piece of Creation Club content ever released for the game. So, it's not really a new version of Skyrim, more of a Skyrim SE Plus A Bunch Of Paid Mods type deal. Those Creation Club mods include quests, armor and weapons, new player housing, pets, plus survival and fishing modes.

There are, however, a few new quests included in Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and they draw from the history of previous Elder Scrolls games. Ghosts of the Tribunal is a new quest based on Morrowind, and The Cause reaches back to the events of Oblivion.

While the Skyrim Anniversary Edition trailer shows a tiny bit of these new quests, there's not a heck of a lot of information about what they actually entail or how long they are. Here's how Bethesda describes them :

"In Ghosts of the Tribunal you’ll earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, while The Cause has players encounter the Mythic Dawn, who aim to form a new Oblivion gate, and features brand new enemies, locations, and weapons – not to mention a conjurable Daedric horse!"

The Morrowind stuff doesn't particularly interest me, but boy am I a sucker for Oblivion. Just seeing an Oblivion gate in the trailer makes me think "Dammit, I am probably gonna buy Skyrim, yet again, just for that." Even coming across an old defunct Oblivion gate in the Wyrmstooth mod for Skyrim made me happy. Maybe I should just play Oblivion again.

If you don't feel the pull of nostalgia for Oblivion or Morrowind and you don't want to buy Skyrim for what might be your second or third time (or maybe even fourth, if you bought the VR version), you've still got something to gain out of this re-re-release.

Current owners of Skyrim Special Edition will receive four pieces of Creation Club content for free. That includes fishing mode, which comes with 20 types of fish to catch, an aquarium to display them in your home, and some related fishing quests. There's also survival mode, which you may already own since it was free during its first week of release.

Also free to SSE owners is Saints and Seducers, which contains several quest lines and new locations, plus Rare Curios in which Khajiit merchants appear in the world and offer you new potion ingredients and other rare tidbits to buy.

As for how much Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost, I haven't seen Bethesda mention that anywhere yet. As soon as we know, we'll let you know.