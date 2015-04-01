Six terrible graphical effects that need to stop

For the last couple of years we've been watching our games through a fine layer of dust. This isn't about dust particles you see hanging in sun rays—quite a neat effect that gives texture to empty space—this is the fine layer of gritty sparkling gunk smeared over your avatar's eyeballs. You'll see these specks everywhere nowadays, refracting light and muddying up the view.

The pursuit of "cinematic" experiences has encouraged designers to simulate the foibles of film equipment, but when you're playing an FPS, the fantasy casts you as a person, not a camera. Eyeballs don't collect a fine layer of dust as a camera might. Eyeballs don't register coronas of searing lens flare around light sources. These effects give you no information about the game world, harm your ability to see anything, and frequently undermine the integrity of the fantasy the game is trying to sell. These effects even turn up in fantasy games where cameras haven't been invented.

"Ah, but you're okay with a bit of lens flare in Game of Thrones, aren't you?" says my sly evil-universe self. Yes, because it would be mad to demand that the production company films without lenses, but in video games, you can! We have the freedom to do away with the flaws of modern film equipment. We can avoid the situation in the screenshot of Battlefield 4 at the top here, which uses vignetting, motion blur, bloom and orange eyeball speckling to completely hide what's happening.