Popular

Six more Google Stadia staff members have left the company

By

And they've all gone over to the same studio.

Google Stadia
(Image credit: Google)

A further six staff members from the Google Stadia team have left the company, all transferring to the same studio.

Among them are former Stadia general manager Sebastien Peul and Corey May, former head of creative services and publishing. Jonathan Dankoff, Pierre-Marc Bérubé, Erwann Le Rouzic and Francis Denoncourt have all also departed Stadia within the last month, as a ResetEra post points out.

All six members have taken on new roles at Haven Studios. It was founded by former Stadia boss and Assassin's Creed co-creator Jade Raymond earlier this year, with Puel listed as a co-founder on his LinkedIn page. Raymond left Stadia Games following the closure of its internal development studio. Haven Studios hasn't announced any games yet, but it's already received investment from Sony to help develop its debut game.

The wave of departures follows from the very recent news that Stadia vice-president and product head John Justice had left Google after two years with the company.

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
See comments