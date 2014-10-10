Six games to play while you wait for MGS 5

Need more Metal Gear? Check out the rest of our coverage or read our review.

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes is heading our way on December 18, and the main open-world stealth game, Phantom Pain, will arrive at an as-yet-unannounced point, probably next year.

But next year is ages away. We need to fill our time with tactical espionage action right now. In truth, it's a tough challenge. There's nothing quite like Metal Gear Solid. Few games that can match the strange paranoia and absurd twists of its conspiracy-laden story. Few games tap pop culture to create their heroes and villains in the way MGS does so inventively.

We think it'll make a great PC game when it's eventually released, but you can get a taste of its open world stealth spoils by playing an elite selection of PC games. Here are six special cases that will keep you going until Big Boss rides his horse over the horizon.