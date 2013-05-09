Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion getting its first DLC next month

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, the standalone expansion to Stardock's RTS/4X released almost a year ago, is getting a small, $5 DLC out of the black. Dubbed Forbidden Worlds, the new content will include new planet types, new steam achievements, and a planet specialization system.

Here's the features list from the official press release:

Four new planet types to colonize and exploit (Barren, Ferrus, Greenhouse, Oceanic), each created with beautiful high-res textures.



New Planet Specialization System: Dedicate your worlds to either social or industrial output. Devoting your planet to social improvements will increase its population and culture, at the cost of trade income and ship production. Choosing an industrial path will limit your growth and culture, but make your planet a trading and ship building powerhouse.



15 new research subjects allow the races to conquer and expand onto the forbidden worlds.



Discover 40 new planet bonuses during your exploration of the galaxy, unlocking the dark past of the Sins' universe.



Unlock five new Steam Achievements and display your mastery of forbidden space!

The DLC releases June 5, just a week off from Rebellion's one year anniversary. While you're checking out the DLC, you might as well check out the Mass Effect conversion mod . It's still in alpha, but has been lauded by friends looking over my shoulder as "pretty slick."