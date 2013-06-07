SimCity update 5 patch notes reveal upcoming multiplayer and multi-city fixes

SimCity is getting another update full of tweaks changes some time in the next few of weeks, according to the newest patch notes from Maxis. The planned update will include an overhaul of many regional mechanics alongside fixes for some of the remaining bugs in the daily lives of sim workers.

The update's changelog is the usual mix of nifty new features and facepalm-worthy bug fixes for the beleaguered but now stable city simulation. New features include historic price charts for the global marketplace, a completely overhauled region wall, options to keep your utilities local and new regional achievements and missions.

Bug fixes include the mundane (“School buses that travel from a neighbor's city will show that city's avatar.”) to the hilarious (“Tuned the Fire advisor so they do not tell you that neighbors are sending fire trucks when your neighbor has no fire stations.”) Regional commuters won't get lost in the mass transit system, leaving their poor sim families and sim homes abandoned forever. Resource gifts between mayors will function more reliably, and cash transfers will now happen electronically, a big improvement of the big-truck-of-cash method previously used.

Check out the full changelog for update 5 to see if anything will affect your city. If you're feeling nostalgic for some schadenfreude, our Celebrity SimCity region chronicle from launch week is always worth a re-reading.