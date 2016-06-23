Sierra-style retro adventure Dark Fear hits PC

The name 'Dark Fear' doesn't really tell you anything, other than that horror is probably involved to some degree, so know that this is a vaguely Myst-y point and click adventure set in a spooky environment, but with RPG-style battles and stats, and for some reason hunting and fishing minigames too.

Dark Fear looks like an old Sierra game from the 1980s, so it's got nicely old-fashioned pixel art going for it as well. A port of a mobile game (don't run off just yet), Arif Games' adventure boasts improved audio quality for this Steam release. It all sounds very interesting, and Dark Fear will only set you back £2.79 if you're curious. Here's a trailer: