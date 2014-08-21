Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth preorder bonuses takes inspiration from the cosmos

Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth is now up for preordering on Steam, and as you might expect that means preorder bonuses. And the Exoplanets Map pack is actually kind of cool: It's a collection of six custom maps inspired by real-world exoplanets.

Obviously some liberties have been taken, but a quick trip to Wikipedia (a couple of others, here and here ) confirms that the six planets in the pack do have a real-world basis. But we're not here to talk about the scientific accuracy of videogame DLC, we're here to talk about a preorder bonus. So here's what you get:



Kepler 186f: This lush forest planet is one of the oldest known Earth-like planets.

Rigil Khantoris Bb: Orbiting the closest star to the solar system, the historical records of this arid continental planet's settlement are well-preserved.

Tau Ceti d: This planet of seas and archipelagos features a booming biodiversity and a wealth of resources.

Mu Arae f: Tidally locked in orbit around a weak star, the southern hemisphere of this planet is a blistering desert where the sun never sets, while the northern hemisphere is perpetually in frozen darkness.

82 Eridani e: An alien world of scarce water and wracked by tectonic forces.

Eta Vulpeculae b: A mysterious new discovery with unknown terrain.

"Specialized scripts produce randomized geographic layouts each time a new game begins, allowing for even more replayability on new alien worlds," according to the content pack description on Steam .

Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth launches on October 24.