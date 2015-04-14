Show Us Your Rig: Mode 7's Paul Kilduff-Taylor

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Paul Kilduff-Taylor, Joint Managing Director at Mode 7 Games (known for Frozen Synapse and Frozen Cortex), has a rig surrounded by music. I can count at least four keyboards in the above photo alone. He also has an impressive 64GB of RAM, an amount superfluous for gaming but which can be very handy for any sort of production work. Paul was kind enough to show off his work space and tell us about both his favorite game and his favorite synth.

What's in your PC?

Intel Core i7-3820 CPU

64 GB RAM

AMD Radeon HD 7800

Windows 7 64-bit

Cherry MX3000 keyboard

Logitech G9X mouse

ASUS VS247 monitor

Weird old NEC square monitor

Audio

Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 audio interface

Icon Cube MI5 MIDI interface

Mackie HR824 monitors

Selected Hardware Synths

Access Virus TI

Roland D-550

Korg Microkorg

Soulsby Atmegatron

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Probably the deeply ludicrous amount of RAM I have: it’s a massive help when it comes to music and video production. Our tech guy Jimmeh who built the computer was a bit blown away when I asked for that much RAM but it’s great!

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

My Soulsby Atmegatron: it’s a brilliant synthesizer which was created by a good friend of mine. I use it all the time and also it looks cool.

What are you playing right now?

On PC, I’m playing XCOM. I didn’t really get into it the first time around but it’s hooked me now for some reason. I’m also playing a little bit of Starcraft 2 again so I can remember where my hotkeys are when Legacy of the Void comes out.

What's your favorite game and why?

I’d say probably still Deus Ex. The combination of the setting, the openness of the gameplay and the level design are all still phenomenally compelling. It’s a game that fully allows you to make your own plans to deal with the situations in front of you: that’s still quite rare.