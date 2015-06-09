Show Us Your Rig: Heroes of the Storm's Peter Green

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Peter Green, senior software engineer at Blizzard, who is currently working on Heroes of the Storm, has nearly as many monitors as weapons on the walls. Four huge monitors wrap around his desk—one of them with an extra wide screen—while guns, swords, knives, and spears adorn the wall behind them. Finish it off with some red backlighting, and Peter's got one of the coolest work spaces we've seen so far. He was kind enough to show off his armory of an office and tell us about a few of his favorite games.

What’s on/in my PC:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.Ghz

Video: EVGA GeForce GTX 770 4 GB

Memory: 16 GB Kingston HyperX DDR3 1600 Mhz

Mobo: Gigabyte Z97X-Gaming 7

SSD: Samsung 840 EVO 1 TB

HDD: Western Digital 1.8 TB

Audio: Realtek High Def Audio (On board)

Case: Rosewill Blackhawk

Power: EGVA SuperNOVA 750 Watt

OS: Windows 7 Enterprise 64 bit Service Pack 1

Keyboard: Logitech G19

Mouse: MS SideWinder Gaming Mouse

Headphones: Logitech G930 7.1 Wireless Headset

Monitors: 3 x Dell UltraSharp 30” Monitors from various years + 1 Dell UltraSharp 29” Ultrawide Monitor.

The monitors provide a total of 2560 x 1600 x 3 + 2560 x 1080 = 15,052,800 pixels. But, for reasons known only to God, I somehow still want more. I’m totally stoked about the move to 4K, of course (while simultaneously dreading the impact on my bank account and my frame rate), but the timing is not yet right…

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Well, I guess it’s a toss-up between all the monitors, the edged weapons, and the class 4 laser disguised as a light saber. This latter item is no laser pointer, but a freakin’ heat ray that can set things on fire. When the real zombie apocalypse happens, my office is going to be the respawn point.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Two blades forged of the finest Damascus steel. I’m not actually making that up, though it’s not like I need them to fend off producers or artists or anything. Also, my cell phone. And a music library filled with entirely too much KPop.

What are you playing right now?

Heroes of the Storm and SC2:LotV Beta (of course)! But also #IDARB on Xbox One against my daughter, who is a terrifying force at this game. You can play as breakfast foods in #IDARB, so yes, I have been beaten by orange juice. (She also consistently beats me with Ferra/Torr from MKX, but really, this is enough humiliation for one paragraph.) I’m part way into several other games, but am resigned to the fact that I only have time to bounce around. Damn you, first world problems!

What's your favorite game and why?

That is not an easy question. Among my favorites:

StarCraft Brood War + StarCraft 2: easily the most mentally engaging franchise of all time for me in terms of gameplay mechanics. I also have a long-standing, deeply-felt affection for galaxy-devouring aliens swarms, so the Zerg are one of my favorite alien races of all time.

Tournament Cyberball: I’ve been playing this game with my best friend from college for 26 years. When you make that clinch play, you feel like THE MAN. Then you turn to your opponent and gently remind him of that fact: “Interesting. It appears my molecules are superior to yours.”

System Shock 2: The longer you play, the crazier and more awesome it gets. Plus, Shodan is just so classic. She’s mean, she’s insane, and she has some of the best bad girl (or guy) audio of all time.

Robotron 2084: Unrelenting, precision fury, like no other game, ever