Show Us Your Rig: BitMonster's Demond Rogers

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Demond Rogers is senior artist and level designer at BitMonster, an indie studio made up of only five people currently working on Early Access game Grav. Like a lot of artists, he prefers using a MacBook Pro with a Cintiq drawing tablet, but runs Windows 7 instead of Mac OS. Clearly a fan of all modes of gaming, Demond was nice enough to show us how he works and games, and tell us about some of his favorites.

What's in your PC?

15” MacBook Pro

Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4850HQ CPU @ 2.30GHz

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

Primary HD: 512 SSD

1 Dell 32” Monitor

Wacom Cintiq Companion

Xbox PC Controller

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

I’ve created art for all our games using only my Macbook running Windows 7 with bootcamp and a Wacom Cintiq. I prefer working on laptops. I often work outside the office and it’s nice having the option to pick up and go home with little effort. It’s also great for tradeshows! Showing off the latest versions of our games is simple that way.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

My Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita. On my breaks I like to get some quality time in with Monster Hunter or Binding of Isaac.

What are you playing right now?

Firstly, Ori and the Blind Forest. It’s such an amazing and beautiful game! Also Mortal Kombat X. It’s like a great old school Saturday Morning cartoon with insane violence. Then there’s always just one more run in Binding of Isaac.

What's your favorite game and why?

I have a few favorites but if I had to choose a top favorite it would be Shenmue on Dreamcast. I loved exploring at my own pace in Shenmue. At the time it was one of the first detailed semi-open world games and let me explore a small part of Japan and its culture through a video game.