Show us your best Fallout 4 settlements

Fallout 4's settlement building seems to be one of those 'love it or hate it' sort of features. It's as easy to ignore completely as it is to spend dozens of hours on it and nothing else in the game. For example, the images above are the settlement of a member of our video team, who has spent roughly 20 hours in Sanctuary alone.

We want to see your best Fallout 4 settlements. Huge structures, incredible machines, fortified defenses, or whatever form your town might take. If you've got the building bug, grab a few screenshots from your game, upload them on imgur, and then share them in the comments below. We'll gather our favorite ones and post them in a gallery next week.