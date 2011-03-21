Shift 2 Unleashed trailer shows pro racer's lap

Pro racer Tommy Milner is in the hot seat for another lap in Shift 2 Unleashed. The latest in-game footage also shows off that slightly nauseating glued-to-the-bumper camera that's almost impossible to actually drive with, but is brilliant for making you feel as though you're going really, really fast. Stick the video on full screen and press your face against the monitor for an instant speed-rush. It's out on March 31 in the US and on April fools' day in the UK.