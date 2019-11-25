Here's where to pick herbs in Shenmue 3 to make yourself some quick cash

Looking for some Shenmue 3 herbs? Finding herbs is a great way of making some quick cash, especially in the early game. You can pick up herbs for free around Bailu Village, if you know where to look. There are also maps you can acquire to help point you in the right direction, but you can sidestep that by checking out the following guide.

Once you have them you can sell your herb sets to line your wallet for the tasks ahead. But, where are they all? Find out more with this Shenmue 3 herb locations breakdown.

How to find Shenmue 3 herbs

You’ll be able to start looking for herbs as early as the second day in Shenmue 3—after Shenhua points out a stalk of licorice you can pick along the road. Various herbs are available to be found in the village, and different herb sets yield different amounts of Shenmue 3 money. Some of the best combinations can net you upwards of 300 or 400 Yuan.

But here's the best part: the herbs are practically everywhere. If you head off the beaten paths of Bailu Village and explore the fields and behind houses, you’re bound to find some herbs to pick. When you get near some, a red circle appears above it to indicate that the plant is ready to be plucked.

There are also a few free herb maps you can get to help you in your search. You can pick up two herb maps right outside Tao-Get, and two more outside of Kong Mei Goods in Panda Market. If you haven't unlocked the latter area yet, just keep plugging through that main story until you do.

All Shenmue 3 herbs locations we know so far

Want an idea of where to look for a specific herb? I have you covered. Note: this list is a work in progress, so it doesn't include every single herb spot yet. However, I'm scouring the world of Shenmue as you read this, and the list will be complete before you've completed a game of Shenmue 3 hide and seek . Maybe.

Anyway, here are the herb locations we know so far:

Licorice

Village Square, near the Pail Toss game

Between two rocks on the path between the Bridge and the Dojo

Right off the path, before the hill up to the Dojo

In the field behind the Dojo

Langhuishan, in the cow pasture

Behind Tao-Get

Poria Cocos

Village Square, past the restaurant and down the path to the right a bit

Behind the rice paddies next to the Dojo

Crow Dipper

Langhuishan, right past the cow pasture

Ginger

On the path just past Joy Park

Near the blue boats near Verdant Bridge, on the village’s side of the water

Right outside Village Square, near the signpost

Behind a rock off the path between the Bridge and the Dojo

Jujube

On the path between Joy Park and Verdant Bridge

Right off the path, before the hill up to the Dojo

Langhuishan, in the cow pasture

In the Sunflower Grove maze

Bellflower

Near the blue boats near Verdant Bridge, on the village’s side of the water

Past the boat and behind the rock off the path between the Bridge and the Dojo

In the Sunflower Grove maze

Trifoliate Orange

Near a tree off the path from the Bridge to the Dojo (it’s in the corner of the field)

Behind the Tech-Land Panda

Cinnamon

In the field behind the Dojo

Peony