Shenmue 3 delayed until the second half of 2018

Shenmue 3 is continuing the tradition of crowdfunded games never coming out when they’re meant to and has been delayed until the second half of 2018, according to an announcement from Yu Suzuki.

“The game has become bigger and more beautiful than I initially expected,” explains Suzuki in the video. “We do, however, need more time to deliver the game to you.”

Shenmue 3’s record-breaking Kickstarter gained over $6 million in pledges almost two years ago, but even with that hefty amount, it didn’t seem likely that the game would be out any time soon given the ambitions of the developers. So the delay shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

More details will be revealed in a backer report later this month.