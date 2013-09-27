Shadow Warrior launch trailer brings explosive weapons, musical interludes

It seems '80s pop rock isn't going anywhere. In fact, it was only last night I was super-sprinting through Saint Row IV's virtual Steelport to Stan Bush's The Touch. Now it's back again, in the launch trailer to the equally absurd Shadow Warrior. Flying Wild Hog's re-imagining of 3D Realms' other game is out now, and available at a 10% discount until October 3rd.

"Combine the brute force of overwhelming firepower with the elegant precision of a katana to annihilate the merciless armies of the shadow realm in an exhilarating and visually stunning transformation of the classic first-person shooter."

Hopefully it's a more enjoyable retro romp than the remake of Rise of the Triad. Despite great multiplayer, that game was let down by its uneven campaign and bizarre checkpointing.