Sequel to Extreme Meatpunks Forever hits crowdfunding goal

Extreme Meatpunks Forever was a cross between a visual novel and an Atari 2600 top-down mech action game that never existed. To quote its itch.io page, it's about "four gay disasters beating up neonazis in giant robots made of meat" and it was one of my personal favorite games of last year. Each of the main characters has an alter ego that is a biological battlemech superweapon and their names are Roots Among Ash, All Or Nothing, Crash Queen, and Ultra Brad.

The follow-up/sequel/second season is called Extreme Meatpunks Forever: Bound By Ash, and its Kickstarter passed a $US22,000 goal with three days to go. One of the promised changes in the sequel is the combat—the one weak point of the original—with a new "heart change" system that will give characters new movesets affected by particularly dramatic story beats.

Extreme Meatpunks Forever: Bound By Ash will be out in summer of 2020. You can read more about at the Kickstarter page.