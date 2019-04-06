See Warhammer: Chaosbane's wood elf in action

The last of Chaosbane's four heroes now has her own reveal trailer. The Warhammer action-RPG isn't blazing new trails by having an elf archer as a character, and yet having seen her Legolas her way through some beastmen then dodge-roll out of the way and summon some dryads I will definitely play her in the full game.

Characters with ranged attacks are usually my favorites in action-RPGs with characters who roam around with gangs of pets a close second, so combining both in the one class seems perfect. The elf's summons are tree people who act like meat shields only made of wood, which is what some regular shields are made from, I guess. This analogy is getting away from me.

Warhammer: Chaosbane will be out on June 4.