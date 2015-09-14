See the intro to True Detective recreated in GTA 5

Here's a neat thing: the opening of True Detective season one, recreated with GTA 5. I guess—to be more accurate—I should say shot with GTA 5 and then recreated using After Effects compositing. Whatever, it looks cool.

Naturally, not all of the effects came from GTA 5—stuff like the film grain effect and the arresting cloud formations aren't really within the scope of the game. Also, maybe you're wondering why it's the season one opening; given that season two is actually set in LA. There's no definitive answer from creator llachlann, but the fact that season one has the better intro probably helped.

And now back to what is turning out to be quite the slow news day.

Ta, GAF.