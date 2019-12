War is upon us once more. After a five-year silence, broken by the unexpected arrival of the Necron Overlord to Dawn of War 2: Retribution, Dawn of War 3 has at last been announced. It's a fine year for Warhammer fans, RTS fans and ominous trailer fans alike.

In addition to the doom-laden announcement, we've got a handful of screenshots to share with you. Study closely—who knows what could give you the edge over a sword-wielding Eldar mech?