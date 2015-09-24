See System Shock in glorious 720p

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

Just this week, an enhanced edition of the classic sci-fi horror game, System Shock, was released on GOG. Among the updated features is a slew of new supported resolutions, from 640x480 to 1024x768. We figured Pixel Boost was the perfect place to take the resolutions for a test drive, if perhaps slightly out of character, as we usually push games to 4K or above. We'll get back to that next week.

But first, put on those time goggles and send yourself back to an alternate 1994. If you need help: Bill Clinton, The Secret World of Alex Mack, and CRT monitors. Just turn your hat backwards and step into this wormhole here...

Yo, dudes! An unexpected treat just arrived on the scene! [Car screeching sound effect] Woah! It’s an update for System Shock! You might be thinking, Wowee! I just got my floppy! We’re with you, bros and broettes! For whatever cuh-razy reason, the update now supports resolutions up to 1024x768. Hold up! It’s going to take a super hardcore gaming rig to swing that high! Lucky for us at PC Gamer, we’re always on the cutting edge, so we nabbed our raddest PC gaming scientists and put them to the test. [Canted angles of mad scientists] They’ve thrown together the illest Franken-rig we’ve ever seen, and we’re confident it’ll knock that bonkers resolution out!

Tick-tock, it’s time to knock your socks off by checking out these mockingly high-res screenshots of System Shock. Careful PC gamers, after this gallery, you’re life will look low res in comparison.

Phew, OK, goggles off. So it’s not 1994, but the update is still a nice surprise. Aside from the new resolutions, there are some welcome updates (mouselook!) that make System Shock a bit easier to hop in to today.