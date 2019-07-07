See Knights of the Old Republic with a 3GB character overhaul

(Image credit: BioWare)

Thanks to ESRGAN (that's Enhanced Super Resolution Generative Adversarial Networks), a variety of old games are getting a spit and polish. We've seen Morrowind, Final Fantasy 7, and any game with a pre-rendered PS1 background get the neural network makeover, with some impressive effects. Earlier this year, modder Red11BY did the same thing for the characters in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, BioWare's 16-year-old RPG.

The mod includes new HD textures for every single NPC in KotOR, both human and alien, as well as HD textures for all the game's armor sets worn by the player-character, upscaled to a resolution of 2048x2048 thanks to ESRGAN.

It's a 3GB download, but it seems like a worthwhile addition if you're in the mood to replay one of BioWare's best games. You can download it from Nexusmods.

Thanks, DSOgaming.