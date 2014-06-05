Popular

See how trading works in Elite: Dangerous in our video walkthrough

By

Andy's been getting stuck into the recently launched Elite: Dangerous beta. Armed with a huge metal flight stick and an Oculus Rift, he's been ferrying goods between star systems on a quest for generous profit margins. He's recorded a video showing how it all works, from docking, to hyperspace, to interdiction. It's an eight minute slice of Elite action that shows much of what you'll be doing moment-to-moment when the final game is released.

Andy Kelly

