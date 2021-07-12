Our favourite gaming chair, the Secretlab Titan, receives a major redesign

When it comes to today's best gaming chairs only two have been awarded our editor's pick award: the Secretlab Titan Softweave and Secretlab Omega. We've recommended PC gamers pick up one of these two chairs for quite some time now, and have yet to be convinced otherwise, but perhaps that could be about to change.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the company's latest creation. It looks much like today's Titan, however, it comes with a few good upgrades to whet chair enthusiast's appetites. Chair enthusiasts are a thing, right?

First off, a new leatherette material. This incorporates napa leather and a PU leather hybrid composite, which Secretlab says is pretty hard-wearing and strong. It is unfortunately made with real leather, though, so vegans may want to stick with the Softweave option instead. Secretlabs is offering a few more colour options across the board with the 2022 release, anyways.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Secretlab) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Secretlab)

Onwards to the armrests, and Secretlabs has introduced a new full-metal 4D armrest with swappable replacements that it calls CloudSwap. Basically, it's a magnetic armrest system that allows you to swap out to your preferred choice of material. It's making a 'Technogel' gel armrest available at launch, and there are reportedly more materials to follow.

Secretlab clearly loves magnets because it's also stuffed a whole bunch into an upgraded memory foam pillow on the 2022 Titan.

A magnetic headrest is definitely something we'll be looking to try out for ourselves—I'm willing to give up the headrest straps if it works, though.

Lastly, there are a couple of tweaks to the handles and controls on the rear and base of the chair to put them in better reach of the user.

Far from a complete reimagining of what a gaming chair is, not like BMW's latest concept, there are a good few upgrades incorporated into the new Titan. Solid upgrades on an already highly-praised design? Yeah, we'll take it, so long as it is as good as it sounds on paper, anyways.

Despite what the name says, you'll be able to buy the new 2022 Titan from today, too. It will come in three sizes—small, regular, and XL—and will support heights from 150cm up to 205cm.