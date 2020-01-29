Where to find the hidden gnome in Fortnite

Where is the hidden gnome in Fortnite? As part of the overtime challenges in Fortnite, the 8-Ball vs. Scratch mission tasks you with finding a hidden gnome located between a "fancy view, a wooden shack, and a big house."

The Fortnite map is pretty big, though, so I went ahead and created this guide to show you exactly where to look.

Where is the Fortnite hidden gnome between a fancy view, wooden shack, and a big house?

The hidden gnome is located on the central part of the west coast of the map. The so-called 'fancy view' is the mansion located near the coast. Across the water, there's a wooden shack: you're looking for a field of yellow daisies parallel-ish with the southern end of the sandy beach nearby. It's a little tough to spot, but you'll see it if you stay parallel with the lower end of that beach. Here's a snapshot below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What do you get for your trouble? 52,000 XP is your reward, and you'll be one step closer to finishing the mission.

