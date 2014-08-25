Screencheat is a multiplayer shooter where each player is invisible

A multiplayer shooter where each player is invisible is definitely an idea, but is it a good one? Well, we're about to find out: Screencheat is a two-to-four player multiplayer shooter which requires players to spy on each other via the increasingly outdated art of screencheating. Remember four-player Goldeneye on Nintendo 64? Well, Screencheat is like that, except in order to see where your enemies are you'll need to keep an eye on their screen.

Developed by Australian studio Samurai Punk at the 2014 Global Game Jam, you can sign up for Screencheat beta access right now . The game boasts eight weapons, five maps, six customisable game modes and full controller support. Check out the reveal trailer below.