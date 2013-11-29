Scraps is a physics-based vehicle construction and combat game, now on Kickstarter

All is quiet on the gently rolling news plains. The Americans have yet to rouse from their turkey-fuelled hibernation and, throughout Europe, the PS4 launch stampede has startled the nearby news beasts. Given the lull, it looks like I'll be posting Scraps.

Luckily, Scraps is a physics-based vehicle combat game in which you'll construct your own car from a selection of parts. As the game's excellent pre-alpha trailer shows, your design can have a dramatic effect on that vehicle's ability to drive and fight.

"Success lies just as much in designing a well-crafted vehicle as in your combat skills," explains the game's description. "It's about competitive creativity, and having fun while making horrible design decisions."

The game is currently looking for funding through Kickstarter . Moment Studio are hoping to raise $23,000 NZD, which is a ridiculously reasonable £11,436. Currently, they've received pledges totalling $9,316 NZD, with 18 days left.

If you'd like to play around with the first few scraps of Scraps, a pre-alpha demo is available from the game's website .