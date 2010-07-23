SC2 Week: Predict the review score!

As part of our ongoing celebration of all things StarCraft, we're hosting a Starcraft smörgåsbord, with a different theme for each of the days leading up to and the week following SC2's release. This article is a part of the "Everything We Know About StarCraft Day", the first of the bunch, and offered you the chance to divine the future review scores of every game in the Top Games of '09 feature in the same issue, February 2009. We've included the real review scores below. If you haven't put your prediction on paper, it's not too late! Print this out and get ready for the reveal next week.

Are You a mentalist?

Here's your chance to find out if you've got what it takes to join the masters of fortune-telling!

Every once in a very long while comes a prodigy who can see into the future as clearly as the rest of us see our own reflections in the mirror. Are you that person? Do you have the gift of scry? Our Top Games of 2009 feature story presents the perfect opportunity to test yourself.

Will StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty will be better than Dragon Age: Origins? Will F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin out-score Deus Ex 3? The answers lie only in the future. So turn down the lights, light a few candles, and stare into a glassy, reflective surface (maybe a filled bathtub, or that 42-inch HDTV if it's turned off). Once the numbers reveal themselves to you, fill out the score card below with your predictions for the scores PC Gamer will give to each of the games in our Top Games of 2009 feature (on a percentage scale from one to 100).

Then tear out this page and bury it in your backyard. On January 1, 2010, dig it up and compare to your back issues of PC Gamer to see how you did.

If you got within five percent of all nine scores, you may consider yourself a seer on par with the greats, including the Master Mentalist Newmann himself.

Game Title | % Score

Diablo III | ___

StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty | ___

Dragon Age: Origins | 92%

Star Trek Online | 60%

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin | 72%

Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II | 86%

The Sims 3 | 92%

Deus Ex 3 | ___