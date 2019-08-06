Save almost £50 on this Intel i5 9600K CPU, get a stack of free games, and £20 credit

Building a gaming PC on a budget? Ebuyer has an impressive CPU deal to get you started. They're offering an Intel Core i5 9600K 3.7 GHz processor for for £220 (saving you £48), but that's not the best bit. You'll also get a whole bunch of software to go with it—like Battlefield 1, World of Tanks, World of Warships, and a 3-month membership of GRFX Studio Pro—and a £20 gift voucher for online retailer Green Man Gaming as well. And there's plenty to spend that bonus bit of pocket money on; the latter's having a sale on everything from No Man's Sky to Monster Hunter World. What's more, they're knocking off a further 12 percent if you use the code summer12. You could get a very tidy bargain out of this deal as a result, not to mention superb value for money.

Is the i5 9600K the best CPU for gaming ? No, but it's a good all-rounder for most users. While it won't blow the doors off with technological wizardry, it will handle modern games at 1080p very nicely indeed. It's a 6 core, 6 thread processor, which is decent enough for mid-range gaming builds. Intel lists the ability to overclock to a max speed of 4.6 GHz, which gives you something of a boost in terms of processing power as well (although it's possible to get to 5 GHz), and that reduced price makes it super affordable. Because of this, the i5 9600K is a great CPU for those just starting out or looking to game at a slightly lower cost. The bonus software is another win, of course, even if some of it won't set your world on fire.

If this is the foundation of your first gaming rig or you have a system in need of a refresh, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming PC build for the next step. It's an easy-to-understand list of all the kit you'll need to build a must-have system, including the best graphics cards and the best SSD for gaming . If saving cash is still a big factor (and that's totally fair), head over to our budget gaming PC build page too.