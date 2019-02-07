Save more than $50 on the Samsung 970 Evo 1TB NVMe SSD

It’s all about SSDs at the moment: yesterday saw reductions on the Samsung 860 Evo range at Amazon, and today they’re at it again with the Samsung 970 Evo 1TB (the best NVMe SSD , in our opinion) for $247.99 —that’s a healthy saving of 17%. Those in the UK can also benefit from savings on the series and grab it for the reduced price of £219.49 , a cut of £54.50 or 20 percent. The rest of the 970 Evo line is on offer too, with savings range from 9 to 20 percent on all the capacities which range between 250GB to 2TB.

If you’re not sure what makes an NVMe SSD special, it loads and finds data a heck of a lot faster than standard SATA SSDs (up to four times faster, in this case). It’s also light years ahead of your standard HDD, to the point where an SSD is a must-have if you’re making a new gaming PC build . The Samsung 970 Evo in particular is a great choice. As we mention in our best NVMe SSD list, the “970 Evo line delivers excellent performance, Samsung has a proven reputation for reliability, and there's a wide range of capacities at a reasonable price per gigabyte. Compared to the best SATA drives, the 970 Evo 1TB is four times faster on average. It might not load games any faster than a SATA drive, but you'll know your SSD isn't holding you back”.

For more tips on PC components, pay a visit to our page on the best SSD for gaming .