Save 78 percent on Civ 6 in Fanatical's sale, beating its Steam sale price

Fanatical, an online retailer which sources all its keys from developers and publishers, currently has a big sale on Civilization 6 keys. A 78 percent means you can get the game for a slightly lower price than it was during the Steam Autumn sale ($18/£15, according to Steam Prices). It's not the only thing discounted: Tropico 5 and all its DLC comes together in a complete bundle for just $5/£3.49.

There are still a bunch of other deals worth checking out while we're in the sales season. Hitman 2 is already discounted by 20%, but if you use the code BLACKFRIDAY10 (the link above will add it automatically at checkout), you can save another 10% off. While you can't use that voucher on the Civ 6 and Tropico 5 deals above, you can deploy it on the likes of Football Manager 2018, PUBG, and Pillars of Eternity's Definitive Edition.

Hitman 2 is probably the pick of the bunch, there. We gave it 84% just 19 days ago.