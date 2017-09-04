Save 70 percent on Total War: Warhammer and DLC this week

Total War: Warhammer II is coming out at the end of the month, and in preparation, Bundle Stars is offering money off the pre-order, and you can also get the first Total War: Warhammer for 70 percent off.

If you know you're definitely going to be getting the sequel, there's 18 percent off the pre-order right now. If you don't want to spend quite that much just yet, you can always try the first game in the series for 70 percent off. You can also get 40 percent off most of Total War: Warhammer's DLC packs which bring new races, units, lords, battlefields, and quest chains.

Check out our review of Total War: Warhammer if you want to know more, or read its entry in our list of the best Total War games. Spoiler: it's quite high up.

