Save 30%+ on our favourite DDR4 RAM (8GB-32GB) at Amazon UK right now

Even with July around the corner, and the Amazon Prime Day PC deals that comes with it, there are still some great offers to be had right now. If you're in the market for some of the best RAM, a variant of our absolute favourite is down to nearly its lowest price ever right now. The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB comes at a variety of speeds and amounts at Amazon UK now, but the best offer by a clear margin is 32GB (2 x 16GB; 3000MHz) of RAM for only £197.99. That's a saving of £104.

Offering excellent performance and some funky RGB lighting technology, the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB RAM gets you sheer power and some fun aesthetics too. The best of both worlds in PC parts. It'll have you powering through everyday tasks as well as providing a great, speedy base for all the latest games, and will keep you pretty future proof for sometime to come.

As I mentioned, all the variants of this great RAM are on offer for UK buyers right now at Amazon, so you can barely make a bad move here; just go for what you need. You can read more about the Dominator Platinum in our guide to the best RAM for gaming and compare it to other leaders in the market. And remember to peruse the best gaming motherboards to see if you can upgrade to a gaming mobo that'll house the new RAM excellently.

And as mentioned above, we are close to Amazon Prime Day which might benefit you greatly, so bookmark our Amazon Prime Day PC deals page to make sure you're in the loop.

