Save 20 percent on an open box Razer Blade and other gear at Amazon UK

Every so often, we'll list a deal for a used or refurbished item, provided it's an excellent bargain that warrants rolling the dice on something that isn't new. Today is one of the those days. Amazon is offering a 20 percent discount on select used and open box items in its Warehouse Deals section in the UK.

One of the items that qualifies is a 14-inch Razer Blade laptop. If you follow this link and select the "Buy used" radio box on the right-hand side, you'll see it listed for £1,323.36 instead of £1,649.99. Amazon knocks 20 percent off at checkout, so after adding it to your cart you should see it drop to £1,058.69.

That's a sweet price drop, especially considering that Razer laptops seem to run a bit high to begin with (compared to similarly configured notebooks from competitors). In this case, you're getting a Core i7-7700HQ processor, GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. That's a solid foundation for gaming on the laptop's 1920x1080 resolution display.

There are several other deals to be had too. For example, this Asus 24-inch gaming monitor (VS348HR) is available used through Amazon's Warehouse for £109.35. With the discount, it should show up as £87.48 in your cart.

Be sure to check the details so you know what you're getting. In some cases, there might be minor cosmetic damage, or the accessories could be missing. It's a fairly low risk proposition, though, as Amazon offers a 30-day return policy. Also be sure to check out the promotion's terms and conditions.

You can view more Amazon Warehouse deals here.

