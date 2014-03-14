Satellite Reign footage shows cyberpunk security, real-time firefights

Thanks to the Cyberpunk Game Jam , we're drowning in a sea of digital dystopias. Naturally, Satellite Reign, the spiritual successor to Syndicate, is taking a little longer than a week to create. It was mid-last year when the Kickstarter successfully raised £460,000, and the first few "in-engine visualisations" tantalised would-be cyberwarriors. Now, in a new transmission, the team are sharing some pre-alpha footage of the game as it exists today.

Visually, it seems pretty reminiscent to the recent Shadowrun Returns, but obviously - in keeping with the original Syndicate games - takes a real-time approach to its isometric-ish tactics. Given the early state of the footage, the 5 Lives team have some disclaimers : "its very much a pre alpha build being demoed, nothing here is really final, the UI, audio, weapons and effects are 100% placeholder, in fact it's so early we weren't going to show any combat or civilians, but.."

It seems the video was originally intended to show agents' coats being whipped up by the wind from passing cars, but things got out of hand - with cameras, civilians, combat and cover all making an appearance.

