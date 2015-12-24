Rust sales pass the three million mark

It turns out y'all really like your post-apocalyptic nude survival games. Rust has now sold just over three million copies on Steam, as revealed by Facepunch's Garry Newman this very morning. And that's not the only Rust stat doing the rounds: Newman has plastered a load of infographics over on the official site, and they're pretty interesting!

DID YOU KNOW, for example, that 48% of Rust owners have played for more than 20 hours? And that around two-thirds of sales happened during the game's first year of sale? Also, there's this picture of a bear looking down a shaft, which is pretty swell:

Rust is currently enjoying its biggest sale ever on Steam: 50% off. (Cheers, PCGamesN.)