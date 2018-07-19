Russian Subway Dogs, the game about Russian subway dogs, launches August 2

According to an ABC News report from 2010, homeless dogs in Moscow have figured out how to use the city's labyrinthine subway system. And that doesn't mean they've simply figured out how to board and alight subways – even cats can do that. No, these clever pups reportedly travel to the quieter suburbs to sleep, before trekking into the more populous areas by day to feed. They know what they're doing, in other words. Clever mongrels.

Thankfully, there's now a video game about the plight of Russia's subway dogs, and it's called Russian Subway Dogs. The trailer above serves as a mini-documentary outlining the plight of Russian subway dogs, while also providing a taster for what the game actually is. And what do you do in this dog-centric game? It hardly matters, does it? But if you must know, it's an arcade game where you'll be dodging lobbed bottles of vodka (incisive satire!) and barking at strangers to make them drop their food (now we're talking!).

It's developed by Spooky Squid Games, the studio responsible for They Bleed Pixels. There are "dozens" of levels in the Campaign, and also an Endless mode. Even better, if you don't give a damn about dogs, there are a couple of cats too. The game releases August 2 on Steam.