Runner 2 trailer sprints to the finish ahead of tomorrow's launch

I had a complicated relationship with the original Bit.Trip Runner, both really enjoying it and being hopelessly frustrated by it at the same time. The last few levels caused more vitriolic cursing than any other game I can recall. The sequel, BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien, is released tomorrow. Yay?

Just imagine that trailer with a continuous stream of expletives and you'll have a fairly good idea of what to expect.

Runner 2 features five new worlds, offering 120 levels of increasingly difficult rhythm platforming. Pre-orderers can expect a free copy of the first game, as well as some sporty new trainers for TF2's Scout. Alternatively, the Game Music Bundle is currently running a deal offering Runner 2's soundtrack, the six previous Bit.Trip soundtracks and the game for $20.