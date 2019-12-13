Ruined King is the first single-player League of Legends game

Recently, League of Legends developer Riot Games announced Riot Forge, an effort to publish single-player projects set in the League of Legends universe, but made by other developers. Revealed at The Game Awards, the first Riot Forge-published game will be Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, which is being created by Darksiders Genesis developer Airship Syndicate.

Ruined King is a turn-based RPG set after Burning Tides, and we'll play as LoL champions as we explore Bilgewater and the the Shadow Isles.

According to Airship Syndicate CEO Joe Madureira, they've cooked up "a new take" on turn based combat. I'm not sure what that could be, but as a fan of turn-based combat I look forward to finding out.

Check out the announcement trailer above. There's no release date yet, but there is an official site.